JOHN LAWRENCE TUCKER, 77, of Teays Valley, formerly of Hometown, passed away July 28, 2020, in Genesis Putnam Center.
He was a United States Veteran of the Air Force serving during the Vietnam Era.
He worked for Hometown Body Shop for several years and was a lifetime member of The Hometown Apostolic Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margie Deal Tucker; brothers, Claude, Walter "Junior," Bobby, Paul, Billy, Denver; sisters, Mary Bethlene Walters, Frances Rollins; and infant siblings, Naomi and Nathan.
John is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A tribute to the life of John will be 11 a.m. Monday August 3, at The Hometown Apostolic Church with Pastor William Carter and Pastor Joel Sites officiating. Burial will follow at the Maden Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Tucker family.