JOHN LAWSON HARLESS, 57, of Meadow Bridge, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Friday, October 2, at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.