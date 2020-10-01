JOHN LAWSON HARLESS, 57, of Meadow Bridge, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Friday, October 2, at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.