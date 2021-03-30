JOHN LEE NORMAN, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on March 28, 2021, at his home. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ravenswood Cemetery with full graveside military rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
