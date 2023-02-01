Thank you for Reading.

John Lenzie Stidham
SYSTEM

JOHN LENZIE STIDHAM, 82, of Cumberland, Virginia passed away on November 20, 2022 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. John was born on July 2, 1940 in Rensford, WV to Lester and Lily Adams Stidham. He attended Putnam County schools through the ninth grade, later completing his GED certificate in 1992.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1961. While stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA he met and married his wife Mary Jane Lawhorne. In 1965 he moved his family to Woodbridge, VA and was employed by Virginia Concrete as a cement truck driver.

Tags

Recommended for you