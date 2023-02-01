JOHN LENZIE STIDHAM, 82, of Cumberland, Virginia passed away on November 20, 2022 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. John was born on July 2, 1940 in Rensford, WV to Lester and Lily Adams Stidham. He attended Putnam County schools through the ninth grade, later completing his GED certificate in 1992.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1961. While stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA he met and married his wife Mary Jane Lawhorne. In 1965 he moved his family to Woodbridge, VA and was employed by Virginia Concrete as a cement truck driver.
John was a member at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Woodbridge for many years, where he was active with the men's group and sang in the choir. He took his family on camping trips, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking. He never met a stranger, striking up friendly conversations everywhere he went.
He retired from Virginia Concrete in 2002, and when Jane retired in 2005, they moved to
Cumberland, VA where they enjoyed country life. Much appreciation is given to their daughter, Dawn, who came often to help them when their health started declining, and to Chastity Lassiter, their home care aide for a year. John adored his little terrier, J.J., who followed him everywhere, and was a great comfort to him after Jane passed in August 2022.
John is pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Jane, and seven siblings. Left to cherish his memory are sisters Alice Huffman of Poca, WV, Kay Simmons of Manassas, VA, and Shirley Ann McNeely of Scott Depot, WV; daughters Cathy Bato of Red Oak, TX, and Dawn Mills of New Bern, NC; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family was served by Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville, VA, and per John's wishes, he was cremated.