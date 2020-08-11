John Leonard Booker

JOHN LEONARD (JOHNNY REDD) BOOKER, was born on December 9, 1951, the youngest of seven children to Howard L. and Ruth Scott Booker (both deceased). Johnny passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Charleston Area Medical Center - Memorial Division.
Johnny began his formal education in the Kanawha County Public School System. He graduated from South Charleston Senior High School, while where he was active in sports, music, and gymnastics. He continued his education when he enrolled in West Virginia State College (University) where he was a member of the Yellow Jackets Basketball team.
After leaving "state" Redd was employed by Union Carbide and Dupont before finding his niche working with children in the Kanawha County School System. However, John's first love was music and entertainment. He will forever be remembered as the Lead Singer of West Virginia's own legendary band "Stratus." Upon leaving the stage, Johnny rededicated his life to Christ and used his vocal gift to sing praise and worship for God with his church the Bible Believers Fellowship and the Vandalia Male Chorus. At the time of his passing Johnny was employed by Special Touch Nursing Services.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard L. Booker; mother, Ruth S. Booker; 2 brothers Charles L. Booker and Howard L. Booker; 2 sisters Ernestine Cooper and Mary Frances Anthony and his wife Cheryl Day-Booker. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 sons, Jason Booker and Lenny Harris (Meredith); 3 daughters, Robin Booker Smith, Mikki Owens and Anise Dean (Al); 3 sisters Constance Lindsey, Barbara Payne (Richard) and Mary 'Pudgie' Booker; 1 aunt Addie Brown; companion Toni Wooding, special friends Brenda Booker and Cheryl Byrd; 15 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.