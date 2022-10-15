Thank you for Reading.

John Leonard Radochio
JOHN LEONARD RADOCHIO 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St.Francis Church of Assisi.

John was born to John and Margaret Radochio on December 14, 1938, in Welch, West Virginia. He graduated from Welch High School in 1956 where he excelled in football. He then obtained his Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from West Virginia University in 1962. He went on to work at the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center for 42 years, where he met his wife, Linda. They married on November 27, 1965, moving to St. Albans where they shared a life and raised their two sons.

