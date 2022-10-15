JOHN LEONARD RADOCHIO 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St.Francis Church of Assisi.
John was born to John and Margaret Radochio on December 14, 1938, in Welch, West Virginia. He graduated from Welch High School in 1956 where he excelled in football. He then obtained his Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from West Virginia University in 1962. He went on to work at the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center for 42 years, where he met his wife, Linda. They married on November 27, 1965, moving to St. Albans where they shared a life and raised their two sons.
John, above all other passions, shared a love for family as he was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was cherished by all those around him for his kindness, generosity, and, of course, his incredible ability to tell stories. He was the calm in any storm, and he spread that peace to all those around him.
He precedes his beloved wife, Linda Radochio, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He also precedes his sister, Karol Radochio, and his loving parents, John and Margaret Radochio. He now joins them in Heaven.
He survives his two sons, David Radochio and John Radochio, his daughter-in-law, Sheila Radochio, and three grandchildren, Angela Radochio, William Raodchio, and Teri Joseph.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation for John at 12 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint Albans, followed by a Mass of Catholic Burial at 1 p.m., Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans, and of course he would want this included in his obituary..... GO PACKERS!