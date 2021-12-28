John Leonard Sheridan Dec 28, 2021 20 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN LEONARD SHERIDAN, 52, of Dunn, NC passed away 12/21/2021 In Lillington, NC Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, NC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nc Raleigh Dunn Cremation Society John Leonard Sheridan Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia Baughman Blank Sandra Faye Jones Linda K. Shinault Gladys Green Lois J. Chapman Blank Judith May Cline Blank Christian Goss Jessen III Blank ShirkeyCheryl “Shirley” Lynn William “Bill” Starcher Rocky B. Scarberry Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season