JOHN LEWIS BURGESS 87 of Greenview, WV, departed this life on May 2, 2022 and entered his heavenly home. John passed away at his home surrounded by his wife, daughter, son in law and grandchildren.
He was a member of the Greenview, Church of Christ where he worshiped until he was unable to attend services.
John was born March 22, 1935 to the late Okey Burgess and Bessie Burgess.
John moved to Clothier, WV as a child and built his life here in Boone County. John was a 1955 graduate of Scott High School. John wore many hats throughout his life. He was what some may call a "Jack of all trades." He served in the US Army and the US Army Reserves. He was also a member of the VFW. Anyone who spent a little time talking with John heard at least one story about his time in Guam. After his time in the military "Johnny Bear" spent nearly 30 years working as an electrician at Westmoreland Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA. He was so very proud of the years that he spent working there. It was during this time that John met and married his love, Karen. John and Karen spent nearly 42 years together enjoying the home they built, their vacations to Myrtle Beach, and loving one another.
John was the type of man who could do anything. He loved to garden, summers with John were spent shucking corn, stringing beans, digging potatoes, and canning what was left so you could have some "blackberry jelly on a cathead biscuit when the snow is flying." After retirement John dabbled in woodworking and could build anything you ask of him. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and "going ramping" when the season allowed. During retirement you could usually find John somewhere on his property on his beloved Craftsman. He loved to get out and mow. And he had the innate ability to keep a piece of equipment running for many years past its expiration date.
In his later years John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Whether it was watching them swim or play in the mud from his porch or working a puzzle with them at the kitchen table John always had a smile on his face when they were around him. Family was everything to John and he showed his love for his family daily throughout his life with his actions.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Okey and Bessie Burgess; his siblings, Sabra Jean Myers, Okey Jack Burgess, James Burgess, Lois Trammel, Hazel Johnson; and one granddaughter Cassandra Samford.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife of nearly 42 years, Karen Burgess of Greenview, daughter, Sarah and Leonard Marcum of Greenview, daughter, Sharon and Bobby Cason of Branford, FL, daughter, Karen and Clint Walker of Akron, CO; and son, William Burgess of Kissimmee, FL; grandchildren, Lilli Marcum, LJ Marcum, Lucas Marcum, Bobby Cason, Hunter Cason, Robert Walker, Clint Walker, Johnathan Burgess and a special grandson who was at his side anytime he was called, Everett Marcum. Also left to remember John is 4 great grand grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to offer their deepest Thanks to Kanawha Hospice. And a special Thank you to Dr. James Walker and the ER and Inpatient nurses and doctors at Boone Memorial Hospital who took excellent care of John during all of his visits throughout the past few years.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Mark Wheatley and Frank Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.