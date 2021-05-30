JOHN MARK VANOY, 61, of Charleston, passed away on May 24, 2021 from complications of COPD and open-heart surgery. Born July 24, 1959 in Charleston, he was the son of Helen Vanoy Harper and the late Hensil Vanoy.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Vanoy; children, Tanya (Justin) Farmer, Mark (Serena) Vanoy and Luke (Lindsay) Vanoy; grandchildren, John and Leighann, Dru and Kendra, Kolton, Lela and Cason; sisters, Linda Harper and Paula Vanoy. John worked for UMWA until he started his own drywall business, Designs Unlimited. Due to his declining health, he retired in 2013.
As per his wishes, there will be no services and he will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.