JOHN MARSHALL ELMORE, 65, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
John was a 1974 graduate of South Charleston High School. He worked many places throughout his career including CAMC and the South Charleston Stamping Plant.
John was born March 31, 1955, to the late Charles and Ollie Elmore. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Jessica Elmore, brother Jackie Elmore and sister Blanche Elmore.
Surviving are his daughters Kristina Vannoy (Jason) of St. Albans and Jennifer Bradley (Robert) of Henrico, VA; grandchildren, Abigail Bradley, Seth Vannoy and Lilly Vannoy; sisters, Kathy Foster (Earl) of Charleston and Mary McCallister of Dunbar; brother Charles Elmore Jr. of South Charleston; and many other extended family and friends.
Entombment will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Due to the novel coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
You may visit John's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
