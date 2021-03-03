JOHN MARSHALL HOLCOMB passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 91. After several months of declining health, Marshall died peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Marshall was born in Charleston, WV on February 2, 1930 to father Thomas Scott Holcomb, Sr. and mother Stella May Skaggs Holcomb. Along with his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia (Pat) Harris Holcomb, and his two sisters, Glenna Holcomb Jones and Nancy Holcomb Murray. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Scott Holcomb, Jr., daughter, Jane Holcomb Tezza, son, Jay M. Holcomb, daughter-in-law, Rachel Securro-Holcomb and sister-in-law's Terri Harris and Doris Harris Warlick. He was a devoted and supportive grandfather to his three loved grandsons: Austin G. Tezza, Marshall T. Holcomb and Scott H. Tezza. Marshall was loved by numerous close friends and family including Steve Phifer, the Harris Brother's family, lunch pals and his many caring nieces and nephews.
The youngest of four children and while growing up on Lee Street, Marshall attended nearby primary and secondary schools and graduated in 1947 from Charleston High School. While at CHS, he was the senior class president and played on the men's basketball team. He went on to graduate from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and later earned a JD degree from the West Virginia School of Law in 1954.
After law school graduation, Marshall served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Benning. Upon completion of his service, he and his wife, Pat, returned to Charleston where early on he practiced law along with being appointed in 1960 the Commissioner for the Department of Motor Vehicles, under Governor Underwood. Later, Marshall joined Pat's family's company, Harris Brother's Roofing, started by his father-in-law in 1936, and where he worked and was an owner/President for over 50 years.
Marshall was a private but generous donor to his community and church throughout his life time. Significant to him was supporting Marshall University. Along with other donations to the university, he was very proud to sponsor the 2022 class of Yeager Scholars through the Marshall and Patricia Harris Holcomb class of 2022. He was a long-time member of Edgewood Country Club where he enjoyed numerous rounds of golf with his buddies for many years.
The Holcomb Family wishes to express their gratitude of thanks to our wonderful care-givers: Katie, Brian, Beth and Brandy along with his hospice team Angie and Leslie. Your care and concern for our Pop-Pop will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers gifts made be made to The Marshall University Foundation, J. Marshall Holcomb Scholarship for Yeager Scholars, 519 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25703 or Edgewood Historical Society, 1600 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, WV 25302.
Due to Covid concerns and safety, only a family gathering will be held with a celebration of Marshall's life to be planned for later this year.
