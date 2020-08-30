JOHN MASSEY, 84, of Seng Creek, WV passed Friday August 28, 2020 at the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, Sissonville, WV.
He was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Ferndale, WV to the late Frank and Edna Brown Massey. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Frank Hudnall, Vivian Massey, Yuhel Massey, Irvin Massey, Bob Massey and Jimmy Massey and a sister, Annie Bachelor.
John was a Past Master of the Boone Lodge #162 Whitesville, WV, a member of the Sylvester Baptist Church and he retired from Peabody Coal Company.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Carol Perry Massey; his children: Kathie Bowling (Kevin) of Kenna, WV, John Massey Jr. (Karen) of Whitesville, WV and Mark Massey (Stephanie) of Sumerco, WV; a brother, Darrell Massey of Mansfield, OH; grandchildren: Lee Bowling, Sarah, Hannah and Sam Massey, John III and Tiffany Massey; great grandchildren: Dakota Williams, Hunter and Nehlyn Bowling and Maggie, Clowee and Johnson Massey.
The family wishes to thank Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for their loving care of John during a time when we couldn't be there.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon September 1, 2020 at two o'clock in the Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester, WV with Rev. David Minturn officiating.
Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Masonic Graveside rites by Masonic Lodge # 162 Whitesville, WV.
The Visitation will be 2 hours before the service. The family requests that people follow social distancing and wear a mask.
