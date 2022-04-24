JOHN MAYNARD HUGHES, 83, of Pinch, WV, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022, in Charleston, WV.
John was born January 21, 1939, in Pinch, WV. to the late Robert Lawrence and Kathleen (Hill) Hughes.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his infant brother and brother Richard Hill Hughes.
John is survived by his loving wife of 45 yrs., Julia (Haddad) Hughes. Daughters; Joan Ellen Hughes and Elizabeth Ann (Hughes) Armstrong. Brother; Charles Arnold Hughes. Grandchildren; Quinn, Tori, and Ian Armstrong. Sisters-in-law; Suzanne Hughes, Patty Hughes, Betty Blade, Janet Dawson. Brother-in-law; Duke Haddad, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and beloved friends.
A proud graduate of Elkview High School he went on to earn a degree from Morris Harvey College and Graduate degrees from Marshall University and University of Virginia.
John had a passion for public education and worked as an instructor and administrator his entire professional career in West Virginia and Michigan. He held various teaching positions including the first Principal of John Adams JHS, Deputy Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools and Pontiac, MI. City Schools, and Superintendent of Mercer County Schools.
He served as a key member of the Volunteer Pinch Fire Department and was a lifelong member of the Lions and Elks Clubs holding many leadership roles.
John had a passion for food and was an accomplished home cook who enjoyed talking about, passing down, and eating family recipes. He was also the keeper of the family $2 dollar bill birthday tradition.
Beginning as a spectator of the Charleston Senators and the Cincinnati Reds baseball, he was a lifelong sports fan(atic). He loved college sports, particularly NCAA basketball, always supporting WVU Mountaineer basketball and football, never missing a Mountaineers game.
A private Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.