JOHN MELVIN RADFORD age 98 of Deepwater, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Reverend William I Kinney officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow Haven Memorial Park, Ingram Branch with military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church and again on Saturday from 11 until the hour of service.
John was born August 20, 1924, in Lawton, Fayette County, WV, the second son of Thomas M. and Ellen Mosley Radford, who preceded him in death, as well as his siblings, Rosa Lee Jones, Walter G., William M. and Annie M. Radford-White. John was educated in the Fayette County school system and was a graduate of Simmons High School. He was a lifelong member of Morning Star Baptist Church which was founded the year and month of his birth. John enlisted in the United States Army on July 2, 1943 and fought in World War II. He was Honorably Discharged on November 17, 1945. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, and European African Middle Eastern Theater Service Ribbon.
John married Legirtha Mae Donald, on June 24, 1943, and to this union eight children were born. The oldest, Thomas Melvin II and the youngest Doretha Mae McKenzie, and his wife of sixty-seven years preceded him in death. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grands. He would greet everyone with the biggest and brightest smile you would ever want to see.
All who knew and loved him will sorely miss his presence and smiling face. He was a retired coal miner from Carbon Fuel Coal Company.
Survivors include his daughters, Wanda L. (Truman) Dixon, Capital Heights, MD; Ethel J. (Steve) Hicks, Lutz, FL and Brenda J. (Bobby) Rogers, Deepwater, WV; sons, MGySgt USMC(Ret) Alfred D. (Hazel), Clarksville, TN, MSgt USAF(Ret) Robert L. (Herminia), Jacksonville, AR and CMSgt USAF(Ret) Lester C. (Carol) Radford, Goldsboro, NC; 16 grandchildren; Silkina Jackson, Tia Lewis, Kevin Rogers, Barbara Belcher, Kia Murray, Lia Dyer, Thomas M. Radford III, Michael Hicks, Truman Dixon Jr., Erica Radford, Andre McKenzie, Angela Radford, Robert Radford II, Calvin McKenzie Jr., Veronica Radford and William Radford; 32 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church.