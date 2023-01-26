Thank you for Reading.

JOHN MELVIN RADFORD age 98 of Deepwater, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Reverend William I Kinney officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow Haven Memorial Park, Ingram Branch with military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church and again on Saturday from 11 until the hour of service.

