JOHN MICHAEL "MIKE" MIDDAUGH. The world as we know it has changed forever the kindest and most gentle man on earth became our angel in Heaven. John Michael "Mike" Middaugh left this world peacefully on January 2, 2021 following a long illness. Mike was 68 years old.
Mike was a graduate of Van High School, a veteran of the United States Army, and a life-long coal miner. Mike was known by all as the most humble, honest, selfless, loving, and hardworking man they knew. He was born and raised in Wharton, WV and is predeceased by his parents Pony and Lorraine Middaugh; as well as his brothers Roger, Ronnie, and Jody.
Mike spent the last 50 years with his wife and best friend, Donna. Although now separated in this earthly life, the bond and love shared between the two will continue on.
Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. His life will forever be celebrated through his family. Along with his wife, Donna he is survived by his son, John Michael Middaugh, Jr. (Kelli) and his daughter, Rebecca Middaugh; grandchildren Tiffany Middaugh, Brian Middaugh, Haley Wulf-Swann, Hannah Wulf, Olivia Bloomfield, Owen Bloomfield, and Keegan Horgon; great granddaughter Paisley Ring; sister Patricia Castle (Jesse) and brother Larry "Red" Middaugh (Kathy). Mike is also survived by his mother-in-law, Geraldine Lovejoy; brothers and sisters-in-law Jane and Mike Brown, Butch Lovejoy, Lisa Lovejoy and Eddie Hendricks, and Tish Lovejoy; along with several nieces and nephews.
Even in the throes of illness, anyone who would ask Mike how he was, would constantly hear "almost perfect." To the family and friends who knew him well .he truly was.