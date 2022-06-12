JOHN NELSON GOOD, SR., 77, of Charleston passed away June 8, 2022 at The Teays Valley Center, after a short illness.
He retired from Charleston Steel as a layout person.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Stanton and Alice Mae Casto Good; his loving wife, Shirley K. Good; siblings, Jimmy Good, Roger Good, Linda Kinnard and Diana Savilla.
Surviving are his daughter Lisa Eden and husband Mike; and son, John Good and fiancee Sue Canterbury. Grandchildren, Kirk Eden (Larissa), Kaitlin Eden (Bob) and Tayler Good. Great Grandchildren, Harmoni Wilson, Troy Eden, Natalie Eden, Jaxon Eden, Kaeden Herdman, Embrie Herdman, Killian Herdman, Presley Dennis and Kaiden McCoy. Siblings, Earl Good (Rose), Vernon Good (Vicki), Joe Good (Lisa), Mike Good (Sheila), Donna Cobb (Dale), Denise Harrison; sisters-in-laws, Becky Good and Kay Good; brother-in-law, Chuck Savilla and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Also special friends Rick and Marilynn Taylor.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville, with Pastor Jerry Naylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday June 13, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services, on Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Sissonville.