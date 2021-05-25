JASON NELSON, of Midkiff, WV was born on April 2, 1980, and passed away on May 23, 2021 at the age of Forty One years, One month and Twenty One days. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, Midkiff, WV. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
