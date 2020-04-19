John Oliver Bailey

JOHN OLIVER "BEETLE" BAILEY, 63, of Elkview, passed away April 10, 2020, with his sister, Sue, by his side.
John was born on March 12, 1957, to Seth and Bessie Louise Bailey. He attended Charleston High School, Class of 1977. He was retired from Meadowbrook Golf Course.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; William "Bill" Bailey and Arthur "Jake" Stover; grandparents: Christopher and Cassie Bailey, and Halford and Missouri "Ellie" Skiles; two brothers-in-law, Gary Harper, and Steve Olive; a great nephew, Jonathan Stewart; and numerous aunts and uncles.
John is survived by two sisters, Sussion "Sue" Harper of Elkview and Betty Jo Olive of Charleston; seven nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; five great-great nieces and nephews; one uncle, Emory Skiles of Charleston; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Rehabilitation Center for their care of John while he was there. Sue would like to give special thanks to Paula Stewart and Pam Smith. The family would also like to thank Hafer Funeral Home for there help.
John's wishes were to be cremated, with a memorial service at a later date, due to the Coronavirus.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.