Born January 10, 1935 Died January 29, 2021 JOHN ORVILLE REYNOLDS was born in Charleston, West Virginia. At 13 years of age, he decided that he would be a pilot. He soloed a sea plane on the Kanawha River in Charleston at age 16. Enlisted in the USAF at age 18, he served a year tour in Narsarsuaq, Greenland before entering the USAF Aviation Cadet program at age 19.
John graduated distinguished from pilot training school in September 1956 as a Second Lieutenant and was assigned to the Strategic Air command at Homestead AFB, FL.
He flew the B-47 bomber on many tours in North Africa and Spain on nuclear alert during the Cold War. While at Homestead AFB, he met and married his wife, Joy. They had their first child, Jaye Lynn, in November 1960 and moved to Little Rock AFB, AR where he continued as aircraft commander of a B-47 crew.
In 1963, John was assigned to Carswell AFB, TX, where at age 27 he became one of the two youngest pilots to fly the new supersonic
Mach 2 B-58 bomber. While at Carswell AFB, they had their second child, Mark John, in August 1963.
In May 1966, John resigned his commission in the regular Air Force, accepted a commission in the Air Force Reserve, and joined American Airlines where over the next 29 years he flew the Lockheed Electra, BAC 111, Boeing 727, Boeing 707, Douglas DC-10, Boeing 767 and 757. After leaving the Air Force, John continued his military service in the Air Force Reserve retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1978. He retired as a Captain from American Airlines in January 1995.
John was a member of The Grey Eagles, The B-58 Hustler Association, The Reserve Officers Association, The Military Officers Association, The American Legion, and the Southwestern Yacht Club.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joy and survived by daughter Jaye and her husband Frank Prater, son Mark and wife Theresa, six grandchildren, and brother Paul Reynolds of Charleston, WV. He was also preceded in death by father Orville, mother Virginia, and brother David.