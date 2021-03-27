Thank you for Reading.

JOHN OWEN ROBERTS, 93 of Calvin, WV passed away at his home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.

