JOHN P. SHAWVER, 94, died on January 2, 2021. He was the husband of Mary Ann Coll Shawver and son of William Paxton Shawver and Evelyn Catherine Spaniol Shawver of Charleston, West Virginia.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Shawver, his brother, William Floyd Shawver, and many nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and Morris Harvey College, and he retired as staff architect for The State of West Virginia Health Department.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Charleston at 11 a.m., January 7, 2021. Friends and family may visit before the service from 10:30 a.m., until service time at the church. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
