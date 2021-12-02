JOHN PAUL ANDERSON, 66, of Pinch, West Virginia, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, while traveling home from his beloved deer camp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Betty Anderson, sister Vicky Jo Anderson, brother Lawrence, "Sam", Anderson, and brother Phillip, "Nip", Anderson.
John was a caring son, loving husband, devoted father, supportive brother, a mentor to his nieces and nephews, and a friend to all.
A passionate outdoorsman, John enjoyed sharing his hunting skills and opinions with his family, along with his knowledge of wildlife. He especially enjoyed making handmade knives to share with his nephews, family and friends. John looked forward to spending each deer hunting season at "Camp" with his father, son, brothers and nephews.
John retired from Kanawha County Schools as a school bus driver where his was affectionately known as "Big John" by his students. His kind and giving heart supported students and families for many years. John's generous nature and fierce love of children provided support, encouragement, opinions and popsicles to anyone who stopped by for a visit in the garage. Everyone wanted Uncle John to cut them a piece of cake, as it was always the biggest slice.
As part of his love for children, during the Christmas season, John was booked each weekend as he played the role of Santa Claus for many events in the Pinch community. He often wore his special suit on the last day of school before Christmas break to bring cheer and personal gifts to his students who rode his school bus.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Cindy Anderson; son Jason (Katie) Anderson; brother Fred (Tami) Anderson; sister Phyllis Jean (Bill) Payne; brother-in-law Tim (Virginia) Dobreff; sister-in-law Regina Anderson; special nieces and nephews Missy, Andy, Heather, Megan, Neil, Nathan, Tony, Jeff, Stephen, and Andy; many great nieces and nephews; extended family; and constant companion, his granddog Holly.
In memory of John and in honor of Captain Jason Anderson, his wife suggests donations be made to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 477, Pinch, WV 25156.
Anyone can drive a car, but it takes someone special to drive a school bus. Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad. Rest easy Big John.
Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Moales officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 5 - 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.