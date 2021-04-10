JOHN PAUL CARTER, 73, of Dunbar, went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, April 5, 2021.
He was born on August 19, 1947 in Charleston, to the late Howard and Charlotte Carter.
John graduated from Dunbar High School in 1965. He then went on to attend West Virginia University and obtained a degree in political science and history. After, he attended West Virginia School of Law graduating in 1973. John practiced private law in Dunbar before going to the West Virginia Supreme Court at the 13th Judicial Circuit in 1986. He then retired from the Public Service Commission as an Administrative Law Judge in 2009.
John was the Past Master of Dunbar Lodge #159 A.M. & F.M. and Past Commander of Kanawha Commandery #4 as well as Past High Priest of the Tyrian Chapter 13 of the Royal Arch Masons. He was also a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Free Mason.
He was a devoted Christian and a loving father and grandfather. He was an avid fan of WVU athletics. John will be deeply missed by his family.
John is survived by his daughter, Angela Hager and husband Patrick of Hurricane; grandsons, Derek Hager and fiancee Chelsie King of Hurricane, Chase Hager of Hurricane; granddaughter, Laci Hager of Hurricane; sister Mary Lou Flowers of Dunbar; four nephews; and his beloved dog, Oreo.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.