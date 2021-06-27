JOHN PAUL CORNELL, 97, of Greenville, Delaware died on June 4, 2021 with his daughter by his side.
Born March 4, 1924, in Clendenin, WV, John attended Marshall University and Morris Harvey College following his service during World War II as a Naval Aviator. He began his career with Columbia Gas System in 1951 in Charleston, WV and was transferred to Columbia's headquarters in Wilmington, DE in 1972. At the time of his retirement in 1988, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors.
John exemplified the character traits defining "the Greatest Generation". He lived his life with integrity, humility, personal responsibility, strong work ethic and faithful commitment as well as being generous and kind.
He was predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Frances L. "Peggy" Cornell to whom he was lovingly devoted and is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ann Cornell of San Francisco, CA, who will miss him dearly.
