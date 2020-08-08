JOHN PAUL CUNNINGHAM III, 36, of Ripley, WV, passed away August 4, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Foster Chapel Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time, Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, Evans, Ravenswood, Mason and New Haven, WV.
