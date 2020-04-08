JOHN PAUL FREEMAN, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Private graveside services, honoring the governor's recommendation of social distancing, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, are caring for the family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.