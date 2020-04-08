John Paul Freeman

JOHN PAUL FREEMAN, 84, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Private graveside services, honoring the governor's recommendation of social distancing, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, are caring for the family.

