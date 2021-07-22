JOHN PAUL HARDESTY, 78 of Glasgow, WV went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Shenefield Hardesty, beloved cousin, Janet Price and son, James Robert Hardesty.
John Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He retired from the natural gas industry and had worked for Cabot Gas Company, WV Power, Allegheny Energy, and Mountaineer Gas. John Paul spent his retirement years serving as a courier for Associated Radiologists, Inc.
John Paul spent his life dedicated to the service of his community through his service with the Glasgow Fire Department, Glasgow Town Council, Glasgow/CG Lions Club and most importantly to him, service at the Glasgow United Methodist Church where he spent every Sunday morning praising God in the choir. The children of Glasgow may have known him better as Santa Claus from the 1970s-1990s and what a jolly ol' elf he was!
John Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Puckett Hardesty of Glasgow, his daughter, Teresa McSweeney and husband, Tim of Huntington, grandchildren, Banyan Kole Hardesty of Hurricane, Kayla, Lacy, and Emily McSweeney of Huntington, sister-in-law, Vicki Acord of Hugheston, niece, Ginny Acord (Tony) of Plant City, Florida and Adam Acord of Beckley, several special cousins and countless family and friends who will continue his legacy of life, laughter, and love!
The family would like to thank the Glasgow Fire Department, Kanawha County EMS, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and the staff of MGH and CAMC for their SUPERIOR care of John Paul in his final moments. We also would like to thank Pastor Chris Hudnall for your constant presence during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Glasgow United Methodist Church, Glasgow, WV Friends and family may call from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, July 23 at the church.
Graveside service and burial will be at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Hardesty family.