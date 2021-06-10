JOHN-PHILLIP PATTERSON, age 31, of Rand, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, of leukemia.
John-Phillip had a wonderful sense of humor keeping family and friends laughing. He was a loving son and father.
John-Phillip was a veteran, 1st Sgt., with the West Virginia Army National Guard. He was a hard worker; his last job was as security director for the Charleston Town Center.
His grieving mother, Wendy Bryant; 8-year old daughter, Kinley Mae Hardwick of Dunbar; 5-year old son, Liam Patterson; godmother, Christine Antolin of Arlington, Texas; and a host of friends survive him.
The funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with The Very Reverend Donald X. Higgs officiating. The burial will follow the service at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. A visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Please be fully aware of the new CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
