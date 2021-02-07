JOHN PRESTON "JACK" FLETCHER, 92, passed away January 6, 2021 in Columbia, SC.
Jack was born and raised in Lexington, KY, and earned his undergraduate and Master's degrees from the University of Kentucky.
He and his wife Marilyn made their home in South Charleston, WV, where he was an analytical chemist for Union Carbide until his retirement. Jack's passion was jazz, and he played his trombone in multiple bands and combos, as well as with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Light Opera Guild. For the full obituary, see