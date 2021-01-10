JOHN R. GREGORY, 58, of Lexington, NC, (Formerly of Hurricane, WV.) passed away December 27, 2020 from cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Gregory, grandparents; O.A and Georgia Gregory and J. Lawrence and Hallie Gumm.
He graduated from Hurricane High School, attended Marshall University and WV State University. John was Senior Director Tennent Coordinator for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers of Greensboro, NC.
He is survived by his wife Michelle of Lexington, NC., mother, Evelyn Gumm Gregory of Hurricane, WV., sisters; Barbara Karastury of Red House, WV., Mary Ruth Blankenship (Robert) of Scott Depot, WV., brother; Phil (Mary) Gregory of Scott Depot, WV., 6 nieces and nephews. 14 great nieces and nephews.
John enjoyed Beekeeping and Woodworking. He was a member of Forrest Burdette Memorial Methodist Church in Hurricane.
Graveside services will be held Sunday January 10, 2021 at Lake Lane Cemetary, 58 River Hill Road Heaters, WV.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Forrest Burdette Memorial Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, WV., 25526 or Hospice.