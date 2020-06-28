JOHN R. ISAAC JR., dies at 75, after a long illness. John R. Isaac Jr., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on May 16, 2020, at his home in Spring Hill, Tenn., surrounded by his family.
While growing up in Charleston, W.Va., he graduated from Charleston High School in 1963, and attended and graduated from the University of Charleston in 1968. While attending the University of Charleston, he worked at Arlan's Department Store to earn spending money. During this time, he developed a passion for retail which carried him throughout his entire retail career. His retail career spanned 50 years, holding senior management roles for such companies as Gold Circle Stores (a division of Federated), Duty Free Shoppers (a Honolulu-based international concern), Service Merchandise (a Nashville-based Catalog Showroom) and Rent A Center (a British-owned Kansas-based national retailer). During his career, he had the opportunity to return to Charleston to hold the CEO position and lead HECK'S Department Stores out of bankruptcy.
His love for retail was only overshadowed by his love of people, his infectious personality, his ability to build teams and motivate the forces while encouraging success.
John is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 58 years; his daughter, Kimberly K Taylor (Scott) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; his son, John R. Isaac III (Dana) of Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Cody and Haley Taylor, and John R. Isaac IV; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Miabella; and sisters, Lizbeth Carr Howard (John) and Ann Ferrell Smith (Gerald) of Bowling Green, Ky.