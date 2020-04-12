JOHN R. MARSHALL, 87, of Winfield, passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House of Thomas Memorial Hospital with family by his side, April 8, 2020.
He was born January 4, 1933, to Dr. Charles B. and Margaret A. Biemiller Marshall of Nitro.
John served his country as a Sentinel, considered the elite of the elite of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery (1951 to 1954). In addition to his post at the Tomb, he participated in military funerals, parades and White House detail. After his discharge from the military, John became the youngest Commander of the John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion in Charleston. Later, John was one of the founders and first Company Commander of the American Legion in Winfield, James E. Marshall Post 187, named in memory of his brother who was killed in the Korean War and awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart.
John entered the insurance industry in 1955, forming John Marshall Insurance Agency. He was a founding partner of Insurance Exchange Inc. in St. Albans. He was the last President of the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) of WV and served as the first Past President of what is now known as the Independent Insurance Agents Association of WV.
John was a member of the Winfield Presbyterian Church. He was a founding member of the Putnam County Businessmen's Association, which later incorporated into the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. He was co-founder of the Rock Branch Community Bank. He served on the Board of Directors at Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital. John also served in many additional roles with various Church and civic organizations.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Dr. Charles B. Marshall II and 1Lt. James E. Marshall.
He is survived by his children, J.R. Marshall Jr. (Connie), Cynthia Cloxton (James) and Laura Gibson (Thomas) of Winfield, and Linda Wehrmann (Jeffrey) of Lexington, S.C. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great - grandchildren.
Due to the current social distancing requirements, there will be a private graveside service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Winfield Presbyterian Church, Ferry St., Winfield, WV 25213; American Legion Post 187, 32nd St., Winfield, WV 25213; or the charity of your choice.
