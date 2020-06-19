Chief JOHN R. TINNEY, 75, of Sutton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
John was born December 24, 1944, in Sutton, the son of the late Amos Brown Greene and Lenora Ruth Tinney Greene.
He served overseas and retired from the Air Force and the National Guard. John worked for General Motors, Sugar Creek P.S.D., Glenville P.S.D., Department of Highways, and Greene-Robertson Funeral Home. He served as a Board Member for the Braxton County Senior Center, Braxton County Cemetery, Hoover Cemetery, where he was also a trustee and the treasurer. He was a member of the W.V. State Fireman's Association and the W.V. State Fire Chiefs. John was a member of Stump Chapel Baptist Church for over 60 years where he was a Trustee, Sunday School Teacher and Choir Member.
John believed in pubic service and proudly served his community all of his life. He was in the Sutton VFD for 20 years and was the Fire Chief of Sutton VFD for 10 years, as well as the Gassaway VFD Fire Chief for 18 years.
Left to cherish John's memory are his wife of 54 years, Barbara 'Butch' Tyo Tinney; sons, Tom Tinney and fianc Diana Mollohan, Todd Tinney and wife Betty, Eric Tinney and wife Kathy; grandsons, Bryce Tinney, Caleb Tinney, Isaac Sparks, Ethan Sparks; granddaughter, Abigail Tinney, and two great-grandchildren; brother, Clark Greene and wife Morna; nephew, Clark Greene; and niece, Hillary Billings.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Air Force Honor Guard, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Bobby Goldsburg officiating. Viewing at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. COVID-19 social distancing will be observed.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tinney family.
Online condolences may be sent to greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com.