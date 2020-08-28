JOHN R. TURNER II, 49, of St. Albans, WV passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home of an apparent Heart Attack. He was the beloved son of Deborah "Suzy" Turner St. Albans and the late, Robert Turner. He leaves behind his brother, William "Peanut" Turner of Walton, WV; and three nephews, Patrick, Gabriel, and Cooper Turner all of Culloden, WV and a host of other family members and friends. And his special companions, Tika, Lucy, Boo Boo and Centika.
Services will be Saturday August 29, at Noon at Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV with Speaker William Turner. Burial will follow in the Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m., till Noon Service time at the Cemetery.