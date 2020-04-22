JOHN RAYMOND SANTI, of Huntington, formerly of National City, California, fell asleep in death on April 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send a happy memory you have of John. The Mealings, 3102 Cashwell Drive, Unit 1, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hoke, Lillian - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leroy.
Meadows, Glenn - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Thomas, Edna - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.