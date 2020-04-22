John Raymond Santi

JOHN RAYMOND SANTI, of Huntington, formerly of National City, California, fell asleep in death on April 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send a happy memory you have of John. The Mealings, 3102 Cashwell Drive, Unit 1, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

