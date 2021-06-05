JOHN RICHARD MILLER, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021, John Richard (Dick) Miller, age 72, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dick, better known as Dickie to friends and family, was born in Charleston, WV on April 16, 1949. A visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH from 2 to 4 p.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021 with a celebration of life memorial service to follow. The service will be officiated by his lifelong friend, Jack Whitt, of Charleston, WV. www.muellerfunerals.com
