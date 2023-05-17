Thank you for Reading.

JOHN RUSH KESSLER, of Charleston, WV passed away on May 11, 2023.

He was born on July 28,1965 to Robert Rush Kessler and Judith Elaine Kessler in Athens, OH. He attended St. Agnes Elementary School and Charleston Catholic Junior High School. John was a 1983 graduate of Charleston High School and earned degrees in Business and Accounting (1991), Computer Science (2004), and Biology (2006) from WV State University. John worked many jobs in his life including time as a private accountant, an accountant at Columbia Gas, and as an IT/programming specialist as CAMC.

