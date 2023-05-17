JOHN RUSH KESSLER, of Charleston, WV passed away on May 11, 2023.
He was born on July 28,1965 to Robert Rush Kessler and Judith Elaine Kessler in Athens, OH. He attended St. Agnes Elementary School and Charleston Catholic Junior High School. John was a 1983 graduate of Charleston High School and earned degrees in Business and Accounting (1991), Computer Science (2004), and Biology (2006) from WV State University. John worked many jobs in his life including time as a private accountant, an accountant at Columbia Gas, and as an IT/programming specialist as CAMC.
John had many areas of interest and many hobbies, including (just to name a few), reading history, following the NFL, the Cowboys in particular, reading (and passably speaking) Latin, enjoying R/C cars, planes and drones, playing video games and developing friendships all over the country with other players, and spending many enjoyable days riding one of the many motorcycles he owned through the years. To know John, was to know that he absolutely loved dogs and animals of all kinds.
John is survived by his father, Robert Rush Kessler, his mother Judith Elaine Kessler, his sister Jennifer Elaine Pennington, and his brother Joseph Robert Kessler. He will also be missed terribly by; his nephews, Jack, John, and Liam; his nieces Hanna and Abby. His surviving friends are too numerous to name but special mention is given to Ben O'Kelly, who enjoyed many great adventures with John in the second half of his life.
Per John's wishes, there will be no service, and his ashes will be joined with his beloved dogs at a location of his choosing.
To celebrate his memory, we would request you give something to your local animal shelter, as he did so many times during his life.