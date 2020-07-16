JOHN S. GILCHRIST SR. passed away July 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Janet (nee Stanley). Dear father of John (Mary Lynne), Bob (Jean), Debbie Kubiak (Bob) and Tom (Vicki). Grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of 21. Son of the late James and Anna. Brother-in-law of Etta Marshall (Kenneth, deceased) and Ronald Stanley (Dea). Dear uncle, great-uncle and friend to all he met.
Visitation: Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a closing service at 12 noon, at Fortuna Funeral Home, 7076 Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio 44131. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery.