John S. Jr. Johnson

JOHN S. "JAY" JOHNSON, JR., 53, and affectionately known as Jaybird, left "Almost Heaven" on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and went to his Heavenly Home.
Jay was born on August 2, 1968. He was preceded in death by his four grandparents, John & Marjorie Johnson, Virginia (Ferguson) & Clyde Williams.
He is survived by his loving and devoted parents, John and Dinah Johnson, sisters, Vicki Johnson and Kelly Tinsley and brother-in-law Mike Tinsley, all of Hurricane, WV, and his nephew, Mitchell Tinsley of Ft. Myers, FL.
Jay grew up in St. Albans. He loved music, WVU sports and his years spent at St. Albans High School, where he was the manager for the St. Albans baseball team under Coach Carter for three years. He cherished his relationship with Coach Carter and his time spent with the team. Jay was a sweet soul who loved his family. His favorite things were attending WVU football games with his dad, and/or staying home to watch the game and planning ahead with his mom the menu of good food to eat while watching the game! Jay loved a celebration, and would start making plans for his August Birthday Party in December as soon as Christmas was over!
Jay attended Highlawn Baptist Church all of his life while his health would allow, and when he could no longer go he would tell his Dad to 'tell his church he said, Hi". Jay was an inspiration to so many, because although he had so many health obstacles his entire life, he never complained, he never stopped loving everyone he knew fiercely and he never stopped finding the joy in life. His family was blessed to have him for 53 years, and the lessons he taught us and the love he gave will live in our hearts forever.
A Celebration of Jay's life will be held 3 p.m. at Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV, on Wednesday, July 20, with Pastor Jason Robbins officiating. Friends will be welcomed from 1:30 - 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park.
In honor of Jay's love of the West Virginia Mountaineers, we will all be wearing WVU attire, and if you can, we hope you will too! Donations in Jay's memory may be made to 'his church", Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.