JOHN SCRIPTUNAS, 65, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after battling several months with health complications.

John was what most would describe as a great communicator. To him no one was a stranger, especially if you shared his love of trains. You could often find him in conversation about his adventures growing up around the trains at Cass Scenic Railroad. He loved to travel the country to ride & video trains and was an avid collector of model trains.

