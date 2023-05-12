JOHN SCRIPTUNAS, 65, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after battling several months with health complications.
John was what most would describe as a great communicator. To him no one was a stranger, especially if you shared his love of trains. You could often find him in conversation about his adventures growing up around the trains at Cass Scenic Railroad. He loved to travel the country to ride & video trains and was an avid collector of model trains.
John worked for Forest City Enterprises at Charleston Town Center before declining health forced an early retirement. He was a life member of the Mountain State Railroad and Logging Historical Association. Before he lost his vision, John found much joy working with the elderly at Arthur B. Hodges Center. John also had a big love for animals, but any dog would steal his heart.
John is preceded in death by his parents: Vincent and Antoinette Scriptunas.
He is survived by brothers: Walter (Vivien), Vince (Susan) and twin brother, Tom; nieces and nephews: Walter (Leanne), Samantha (Jordyn) and William; and many loving cousins and friends.
With a heart so big, saying goodbye to John is difficult for so many, but for his family, there is a great void. Not a day will go by that he is not missed or that someone will talk about trains and a smile will appear on their face, just thinking "what would John say about this?" Your memory lives on, Big John, go rest high on that mountain and save us all a spot with a view.
To respect John's wishes, he was cremated. At his request, there will be a private memorial service in Cass, WV at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.