JOHN SIDNEY TURNER, JR., 72, of Charleston, WV, joined the Heavenly Father October 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Known as Sidney, John, or Paw Paw to most, he was born February 28, 1948.
John graduated from Charleston High School in 1966 and attended West Virginia State University for two years before entering the United States Air Force where he served his country for four years. Upon his discharge from the military, John met the love of his life, Pamela (Haley) Turner, whom he married and shared an amazing forty-two years with. John spent his entire life tirelessly working to support his family and improve the community. He spent many years working in the chemical manufacturing industry before retiring from Great Lakes Chemical. He was "retired" for five days before going to work with the City of Charleston, Parks and Recreation, where he officially retired for a second time in November 2018. Whether you got the privilege to call him, husband, son, dad, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, or friend, you knew you had a champion in your corner.
John was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Sidney Turner, Sr. and Premelia (Weldon) Turner.
John leaves to cherish the many memories, his beloved wife and best friend, Pamela Turner and their children; son, Stace Turner (Pam) of SC, daughters; Valerie Turner (Jamal) of FL, Vanessa Revere (Mark) of FL, Victoria Wilson (Donteako) of WV, Christina Shepherd (Ryan) of MD. He also leaves behind his sisters; Brenda Means of OH, Patsy Jackson (James) of TX and Pinkie Toomer (Eric) of GA, nine grandchildren; Stazia, Jasmine, Destiny, Gabrielle, Aliyah, Jonathan, Boston, Ace, and Kaleissi, and many family and friends that are far too numerous to count. While we know that John is no longer with us and our hearts hurt knowing that his physical presence will be missed, we take comfort in knowing that he dedicated his life to Christ and lived in such a way that he has finally heard the words "Well done, well done, my good and faithful servant".
Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital, 5 South, for providing comfort and care to our loved one.
A private service for the family will be held Saturday, October 17, 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston. Public visitation will be from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Due COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are required.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his honor to the American Cancer Society to support research and advancement.