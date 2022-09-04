Thank you for Reading.

John Stanley Kauff
JOHN STANLEY KAUFF, age 76 of Gauley Bridge died August 31, 2022. He was born September 28, 1945 in Alta, Fayette County and was the son of the late John and Edith Johnson Kauff Sr. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Todd Eric Kauff, his brother Kenneth Kauff and sister Dorothy Harvey.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the UMWA. He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company and was a member of the Gauley Bridge Lodge #64 AF&AM. He was former Council Member and Mayor of the City of Gauley Bridge, and he attended Scrabble Creek Pentecostal Church and the Alta Church of God.

