JOHN STANLEY KAUFF, age 76 of Gauley Bridge died August 31, 2022. He was born September 28, 1945 in Alta, Fayette County and was the son of the late John and Edith Johnson Kauff Sr. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Todd Eric Kauff, his brother Kenneth Kauff and sister Dorothy Harvey.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the UMWA. He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company and was a member of the Gauley Bridge Lodge #64 AF&AM. He was former Council Member and Mayor of the City of Gauley Bridge, and he attended Scrabble Creek Pentecostal Church and the Alta Church of God.
Surviving: Wife Gladys Bird Kauff; children John Wesley Kauff (Donna) of Fayetteville and Tonya Lynn Servals (Steven) of Glen Ferris; grandchildren Melissa, John Wesley, Hunter, Austin, Zachary, Brandon, Nathan and Ragean; great-grandchildren Parker, Peyton, Preston, Wesley and Everett; sisters Betty Highlander, Sandra Musick and Margie Acker.
Service will be on Tuesday at noon at the Rest Lawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at Victor with Rev. Mike Lanham officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden and friends may call one hour prior to service at the chapel. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com