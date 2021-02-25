JOHN STERLING MOSLEY, 71, of Dunbar, departed this life on February 19, 2021.
He was the first-born child to the late John J. And Elizabeth (Liggins) Mosley on February 12, 1950.
John was educated in Dupont and graduated from WV State College, now University, with a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. While in college, he met Barbara Hairston and they were married on June 1, 1974. This union was blessed with one daughter, Stephanie Nicole.
He worked at Flexsys (Monsanto) from 1974 until he became disabled in 1997. John was well liked and popular at the plant. While he worked there, he was treasurer of the local union. As a member of the Dunbar Lions Club he received several awards for his hard work, dedication and fund raising. A special THANK YOU to Mr. Duane White for faithfully providing transportation for John to attend the Lions lunches and meetings after he could no longer drive.
John was very devoted to his family, especially his mother after his father passed. John took her to doctor appointments, the grocery store and spent time with her as a good son.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
John's memories will be cherished by his wife of 47 years and primary caretaker, Barbara; only child, Stephanie (Mike); grand daughters, Kira and Jordyn; grand son, Mykel; twin siblings, Sallie and Greg (Vickie) Mosley; and a host of extended family members, coworkers and friends.
A walk through visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with a private family service following.
In keeping with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, all persons attending must wear a face covering.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net