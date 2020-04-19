John "Steve" Halley

JOHN STEVEN "STEVE" HALLEY, 73, died Easter Sunday evening in Suffolk, Va., after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Huntington, W.Va., to John Raymond Halley and Rena Perry Halley, who predeceased him.
Steven is survived by his wife, Janie Pons Halley, of Hickory, N.C.; a step-son, Roger Seagle and his wife Mindy, of Asheville, N.C.; his sister, Eleanor Halley Womack, of Greensburg, Pa.; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmen Halley, of Suffolk, Va.; his niece, Tammy Halley of Gainesville, Fla. and two nephews, Mark (Dani) Womack and Scott (Jody) Womack, both of Greensburg, Pa. He was also lovingly and happily "Popi Steve" to his grandson, Bodhi. His seven grand nieces and a grand nephew also survive.
Steven was a graduate of St. Albans High School, St. Albans, W.Va., West Virginia State University in Institute, W.Va. He was a retired production plant manager. He was also retired as a college football official in the South Atlantic Conference but never retired from playing golf!
The family wishes to thank the staff at Accordius Health at Nansemond Pointe and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent and loving care during the last few months. Sincere thanks also go to the many friends of Steven and his family whose words of encouragement and faithful prayers encouraged them on this sad journey.
Steven's family gives thanks and praise to our Heavenly Father for welcoming him home on Easter Sunday evening.
A service will be held at a later date.
