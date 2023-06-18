JOHN T. SUMNER lived a good life. At the age of 85, he passed away on June 8, 2023.
Born in Mabscott, WV an ornery and scrappy kid, he was a two-time State Wrestling Champion for Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV, and was inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1983.
He married the love of his life, Patricia (Walker) Sumner. Their 67-year marriage was one of many examples he gave us of being true, committed and honoring those we love. This quiet man was generous and kind and had a soft spot for helping kids, cats and dogs.
A veteran of the National Guard, he was called to active duty during the Berlin Wall Crisis. A millwright at AMES Company, Plant 2 he retired after 33 years.
In addition to the love of his wife and family, was the love of hunting and fishing, and just being at peace in nature. Recently he spent his time caring for his wife, holding her hand, calling her ''Beautiful" and telling her he loved her. They looked forward to Wednesday afternoons to attend "Church with Terry".
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Sumner of Parkersburg, WV, son Kenny Sumner of Parkersburg, WV, daughters Terri Sumner of Elizabeth, WV and Tammi Woodrum (John) of Nallen, WV and brother Richard Sumner (Donna) of Mabscott, WV, and 4 grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Laura (Wallace) Sumner and siblings, Robert Lee Sumner, Patsy Dooley and Michael Sumner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org or Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Respecting his wishes there will not be a funeral service or memorial.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)