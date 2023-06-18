Thank you for Reading.

John T. Sumner
SYSTEM

JOHN T. SUMNER lived a good life. At the age of 85, he passed away on June 8, 2023.

Born in Mabscott, WV an ornery and scrappy kid, he was a two-time State Wrestling Champion for Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV, and was inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1983.

Tags