John Thacker

JOHN THOMAS THACKER age 71, of Kopperston, WV entered into Heaven's glory Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born June 5, 1949 in Panther, WV to the late James Elmo Thacker and Hazel Leona (Worley) Thacker. He is preceded in death by his wife of forty-seven years, Judy Marie Walls Thacker, and two brothers J.E. Thacker and Roger Thacker.
John was a loving father to his three daughters, Jennifer Thacker of Charleston, WV; Catrina Thacker of Kopperston, WV and Andrea (Matthew Brown) also of Kopperston, WV. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters Madalyn and Rylee Brown, and watching them participate in sports.
He graduated Oceana High School in 1967. John served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970. He married Judy Marie Walls March 15, 1970. He was a hardworking man with determination. While working in the mining industry, he completed an Associate Degree from Beckley College in 1975. John was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America with 30 years of service. He was also a member of the Local Union 1503. He was employed by Eastern Associated Coal working at Kopperston #1 and Harris #1 mine. John attended First Baptist Church in Oceana.
John was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Surviving family members include three brothers: Walter Thacker (Vera Louise) of Milford, OH; Dennis "Joe" Thacker (Debbie) of Shady Spring, WV; Dan Thacker (Malinda) of Beckley, WV; and one sister- in -law Donna Thacker of Mainesville, OH. Thacker nieces and nephews include: Terra (Jay Brown), Kristy (Brad Krummen), Kevin Thacker (Anne), Brian Thacker (Hillary), Nicholas Thacker (Kelly) and Joel Thacker (Ashley).
Special thanks to the Tudor's crew in Oceana and the many friends with whom he enjoyed eating breakfast and drinking coffee with every day.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services to celebrate the life of John Thomas Thacker will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 with Rev. Larry Lilly officiating. Following the services, he will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley beside his beloved wife, Judy.
For those attending the services, facial coverings are required and social distancing will need to be practiced as mandated by the Governor of the State of WV.
Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Crematorium, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive Beckley is honored to be assisting the family.