John Thomas Baldy

We are sad to announce the passing of JOHN THOMAS (TOM) BALDY, age 80, on Monday January 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division of complications from the Corona Virus. He battled this virus for 5 weeks.
He was born on March 4, 1940 to the late August and Marieda McDougal Baldy of Charleston, WV.
He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1959 where he was a letterman and Captain of the Football team. He was employed by Union Carbide / Dow Chemical for 42 years. Also, during this time, he served the city of Charleston as a firefighter for the Charleston Fire Department. He was an instrument repairman for the Air National Guard for 6 years. He also served as a greeter for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Tom celebrated 56 and a half years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Barbara Dery Baldy, who survives him.
He is also survived by his four children; John Baldy of Charleston, Lee Ann Baldy Dent (Brian) of Charleston, Susan Baldy Medley (Matt) of Jenison, Michigan and Deborah Baldy Hassig (Travis) of Charleston. Tom was the proud "Gramps" of ten grandchildren: Lawton, Emmalee, Luke and Katherine Dent; Matthew, Andrew and Sarah Medley; Davia, Amelia and Jacob Hassig. His two brothers and sister; Doug (Mary) Baldy of New York, Paul (Barbara) Baldy of California and Mary Anne (John) Young of Nitro. He is also survived by his brother and sister of the heart, Dave and Becky Brown of North Carolina and 26 nieces and nephews.
Tom was loved by all and was a good friend to everyone he met with his beautiful smile and his sparkling "Baldy Blue" eyes. In lieu of flowers, please do us a favor by wearing your mask to help protect yourself and others from this horrible virus.
A private funeral Mass to honor the life of Tom Baldy will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston on Friday January 15, at 11:00 with Father Leon Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. The Mass will be live-streamed via Facebook on Blessed Sacrament Church's website at 11:00 on Friday and also available for viewing thereafter.
A public visitation for family and friends will take place from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday January 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor's office and the local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
