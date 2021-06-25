Thank you for Reading.

JOHN THOMAS SCARBRO, 82, of Fairdale, WV passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 with his sons by his side. Services will be Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV with son the Rev. John Scarbro officiating. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery with Military Honors.The visitation will be 2 hours before the service

