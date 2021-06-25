JOHN THOMAS SCARBRO, 82, of Fairdale, WV passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 with his sons by his side. Services will be Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, WV with son the Rev. John Scarbro officiating. Burial will be at Miller Cemetery with Military Honors.The visitation will be 2 hours before the service
