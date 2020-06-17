JOHN THOMAS WALLACE, age 33, of Frazier's Bottom, WV, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
John was born April 30, 1987, in Boston, MA, son of the late Thomas James Wallace and Gaytha Schneider. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Thomas Schneider.
John served in the USMC from 2005 to 2010. He was part of the 3rd battalion 2nd Marines, completing three combat tours to Iraq. He was honorably discharged as a corporal.
John is survived by his siblings, Aubry Shackelford (Jean), Laura Giove (Mark), Kathy Murray, Janet Cava (Jimmy),William (Cassie) and Matt and Gin Schneider; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Allison, and Alex Shackelford, Mason, Louden, Lawson, and Mattea Giove, Mckenzie, Lillian and Christina Murray, JT and Jack Cava, and Ricky, Fylix, Kynsley, Alayna, and Sawyer Wallace.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of John will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Family and friends may visit from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Condolences may be shared at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.