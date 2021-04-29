JOHN THOMAS WEDDINGTON departed this life suddenly on April 14, 2021.
He was born December 25, 1941 at Ohley, WV to the late Earl and Thelma Davis Weddington.
He was preceded in death by his wife , Nona McCune Weddington and sister Marguerite (Pete) Cadle.
He is survived by son Earl Weddington and wife Vicki, and daughter Robin Weddington, all of Charleston. Sisters Nora Linville of East Bank and Barbara Thomas of Dry Branch, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was a US Navy veteran, and he was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Per his wishes his body was donated.
A memorial service will be held at Miami Nazarene Church on May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Facial masks and social distancing will be required.